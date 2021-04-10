A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 56. Southeast wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday – A chance of showers before 11am, then a slight chance of showers after 5pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 67. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday – A slight chance of showers before 11am, then a slight chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

