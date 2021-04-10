 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Easy Peach Cream Pie

Saturday, April 10, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Create this yummy pie to satisfy your sweet tooth!

Ingredients

Dough for single-crust pie
1-1/2 pounds (3 cups) fresh peaches, peeled and sliced

2 large eggs, lightly beaten
1 cup sugar
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
Dash salt
1 cup heavy whipping cream
1 teaspoon vanilla

Directions

-Preheat oven to 375°. On a lightly floured surface, roll dough to a 1/8-in.-thick circle; transfer to a 9-in. pie plate. Trim crust to 1/2 in. beyond the rim of plate; flute edge. Arrange peaches in crust. In a small bowl, whisk eggs, sugar, flour, and salt. Whisk in cream and vanilla until blended; pour over peaches.

-Bake until center is almost set, 40-50 minutes. Cover edge loosely with foil during the last 20 minutes if needed to prevent over-browning. Serve warm; or, for firmer pie, chill before serving. Refrigerate leftovers.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.