Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Easy Peach Cream Pie

Create this yummy pie to satisfy your sweet tooth!

Ingredients

Dough for single-crust pie

1-1/2 pounds (3 cups) fresh peaches, peeled and sliced



2 large eggs, lightly beaten1 cup sugar1/4 cup all-purpose flourDash salt1 cup heavy whipping cream1 teaspoon vanilla

Directions

-Preheat oven to 375°. On a lightly floured surface, roll dough to a 1/8-in.-thick circle; transfer to a 9-in. pie plate. Trim crust to 1/2 in. beyond the rim of plate; flute edge. Arrange peaches in crust. In a small bowl, whisk eggs, sugar, flour, and salt. Whisk in cream and vanilla until blended; pour over peaches.

-Bake until center is almost set, 40-50 minutes. Cover edge loosely with foil during the last 20 minutes if needed to prevent over-browning. Serve warm; or, for firmer pie, chill before serving. Refrigerate leftovers.

