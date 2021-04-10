Clarion Women’s Golf in Eighth After One Day at PSAC Championships

HERSHEY, Pa. – The Golden Eagle women’s golf team wrapped 18 holes of action at the 2020-21 PSAC Championships on Friday afternoon, with Clarion sitting in eighth place overall after one day.

(Pictured above: Samantha Huth.)

Team Scores

Individual Scores

Clarion posted a team score of 388 on the first day of the tournament, just three strokes behind East Stroudsburg’s seventh-place mark and 10 strokes ahead of Seton Hill in ninth.

For the third straight round, a different Golden Eagle carded the best round of the day. This time it was freshman Samantha Huth, who shot a 94 on the East course to tie for 25th in the field. Taylor Galigher and Morgan VanLeer were separated by just one stroke a little further down the leaderboard, with Galigher carding a 96 – good for 29th – and VanLeer posting a 97 to tie for 31st.

Rounding out the scoring pack for Clarion was freshman Sylvia Sibley, who shot a 101 to tie for 36th in the field. Mackenzie Cassidy was just four strokes behind her with a 105.

Submitted by Sean Fagan, Sports Information Director, Clarion University

