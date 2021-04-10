Edwin “Ed” S. Geer, 72, went home to be with His Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

Ed was born on April 20, 1948, to the late Clarence and Esther Boyer Geer in Franklin, PA.

On October 3, 1970, Ed married Jayne M. Miller with whom he spent 50 wonderful years. Ed moved with his family to Travelers Rest, South Carolina in 1992, where he resided until his death. Ed passed away in Franklin on the family farm while visiting family.

Ed was a dependable, honest, and faithful husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He loved spending time with family, sharing stories with the adults and playing with the grandchildren. Throughout his life, Ed enjoyed hunting, fishing, and hiking. He enjoyed working with his hands, fixing things, and helping others.

Ed attended The Church of God (Anderson, Indiana) both in Pennsylvania and South Carolina. Ed was very active in the church. He taught Sunday school, served on council and walked out his faith daily. Ed worked various jobs through his life. In his early years, he worked in the road maintenance department for Sugarcreek Borough, was a tool fabricator and retired as a meat cutter.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife Jayne; his children, Alan (Holeigh) of Taylors, SC, Donica (Dana) Rumer of Taylors, SC, Lucas S. Geer of Travelers Rest, SC, and Phillip (Beth) Geer of Franklin, PA. Also surviving are 11, soon to be 12 grandchildren, Zac, Seth, Keturah, David, Caleb, Eva, Sophia, Elijah, Aaron, Micah, Silas, and baby due in July; sister, Doris (Chuck) Hartman of Oregon; brother Paul Geer of Franklin, and sister-in-law Bobbie (Ken) Barker of Franklin.

Ed is preceded in death by his parents and brother, William E. Geer.

Family and friends are invited to gather on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc, 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA, 16323, from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral services will be held publicly at Galloway United Methodist Church with Pastor Roy Gearhart and Pastor Dave Hart officiating.

A livestream of Ed’s funeral service will be broadcast on the funeral home’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/gardinierfuneralhome beginning at 1 p.m. EST on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. For those that wish to receive a notification when the services begin, it is recommended that intended watchers “Like” the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc.’s Facebook page for any updates.

The funeral home and church will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommend those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home and watch the livestream.

Ed will be laid to rest at Bethel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Ed’s honor to Christian Life Academy, 3973 State Route 257, Seneca, PA, 16346 or to First Church of God, 709 Brushy Creek Road, Taylors, SC, 29687 or church of your choice.

To send flowers, cards. online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

