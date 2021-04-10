Karns City Softball Triumphs Over A-C Valley: April 10 Baseball/Softball Scores Powered by Eric Shick Agency

April 10 scores and recaps.

Softball Recaps

Warren 14, Cranberry 2 (5 Innings)

Warren 8, Cranberry 7 (Doubleheader)

Cranberry dropped a pair of softball matchups to Warren, losing the first game handily before coming up just short in game two. The Berries struggled in game one, scoring the first two runs of the game before conceding 14 unanswered runs. Warren strung 13 hits together in the win, six of which were doubles.

Game two was a more contested affair, as the Berries launched a late comeback after trailing 8-1 after four and a half innings. Cranberry scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth, with Alaina Hogue and Rylee Coe driving in runs after Warren loaded the bases with two walks and a hit-by-pitch. Trailing 8-5 going into the seventh, the Berries made things close, with Maria Anderson and Coe notching RBI hits to cut the deficit to one. With the tying run on second base, Kelsey Stuart struck out Alisha Beggs to end the game, giving Warren a narrow victory.

Coe and Anderson each had a pair of hits in game two. Jenna Biltz pitched the duration for Cranberry, giving up seven runs in seven innings, striking out five.

Karns City 10, A-C Valley 1

The Gremlins controlled the game from post to post in a 10-1 win over A-C Valley. Karns City began the game hot at the plate, quickly scoring five runs in the bottom of the first. After A-C Valley loaded the bases with walks, Ashley Fox smashed a 2-RBI double, with another running scoring on an error on the play. During the next at-bat, Fox scored on a passed ball to make the score 4-0. Rossi Mcmillen batted in the final run of the frame, scoring Sarah Patton on a single.

After A-C Valley got on the board in the second, the Gremlins would go on to further their lead, scoring two runs in the third and three in the sixth to preserve their lead. Karns City only had seven hits in the win but took advantage of seven walks to score their runs. Mcmillen went 2-for-3 with a triple, while Fox went 2-for-4 with a double. Marra Patton pitched the duration for Karns City, allowing only four hits and striking out 10.

Baseball Recaps

Franklin 17, Clarion Area 12

A huge final three innings jumpstarted the Franklin offense in their 17-12 win over Clarion Area on Saturday. Franklin trailed 9-2 heading into the fourth inning and scored 15 runs in the final three frames to leapfrog Clarion and secure the win.

Both teams brought the bats, combining for 29 runs and 12 hits. Carson Wible led Franklin, going 3-for-5 with a double and a home run. Luke Guth went 3-for-4 with three doubles. Clarion received standout afternoons from Dawson Smail and Cole Slaugenhoup, the former going 4-for-5 with three doubles and the latter going 3-for-4 with a double and a walk.

