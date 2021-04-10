Local Astronomy Group to Host Virtual Public Night

VENANGO CO., Pa. – On Saturday, April 17, the Oil Region Astronomical Society (ORAS) will host a virtual public night: Astrophotography and Nightscapes Using Your Digital Camera.”

(Above: Left – the Milky Way from Cherry Springs State Park. Right – Venus and Jupiter conjunction from Patuxent River. Photo Credit: Dean Salisbury)

The event includes a presentation on how you can use your digital camera to take amazing pictures of the night sky.

It will begin at 7:00 p.m.

In an effort to ensure the safety and well-being of those in the region and visitors, the Oil Region Astronomy Learning Center is currently closed for in-person visits. As a result, this event will be virtual.

Who can attend: Anyone who is interested in learning more about ORAS and astronomy-related topics. We strongly encourage members of the general public, educators, and students from surrounding schools to participate.

Public nights are FREE and open to all and will include a brief update about Learning Center activities followed by a presenter. If you have a computer, tablet, or smartphone and internet access you are ready to go! In an effort to prevent spamming, those interested in participating must register in advance. A link to the virtual event will then be emailed to you separately.

How to register: It’s simple to register; just visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/OrasPublic.

ORAS Public Night Agenda – Saturday, April 17 at 7:00 p.m.

6:50 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.: Zoom Session Opens – Opportunity for Tech-Check to make sure your system is working. (Link will be emailed to you after you register)

7:00 p.m. – 7:10 p.m.: ORAS News and Updates

7:10 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.: Education Presentation

Looking Up: Astrophotography and Nightscapes using your digital camera – Your digital camera is not just for daytime photography. Pointing it up and making images after dark can thrill and inspire. Very few natural scenes evoke more awe than that of the night sky.

About the Presenter – Mr. Dean Salisbury is a retired US Army (First Sergeant) and has also worked as a Sales Manager for a power sports equipment company and outside sales consultant for a PVC fence, railing, and decking fabricator. His interests include DSLR astrophotography focusing on wide-field, night landscape, and time-lapse imaging. He also enjoys bird and nature photography, Civil War history, fly fishing, motorcycle touring, traveling with his wife in their little camper, and his grandchildren. He has held his private pilot license since 1985, and he is a current ORAS Board member chairing the Education/Outreach Committee, and he is an active member of the Observatory/Facilities committee.

Upcoming Virtual Presentations:

Saturday, May 15 at 7:00 p.m. – Solving the Mysteries of the Universe One Puzzle Piece at a Time

– Like a giant puzzle, astronomers from around the world are piecing together bit by bit what makes our Universe truly special. Join Derek Demeter, Director of the Emil Buehler Planetarium at Seminole State College of Florida, for an enriching journey exploring the amazing things we have learned about our Universe so far, and what new secrets may be revealed by future scientists in the years to come. Mr. Derek Demeter

Once it is safe for larger groups to assemble, ORAS plans to begin in-person public nights at the Learning Center that will include observing through telescopes at the Bedow Memorial Observatory as well as the education program.

Please visit http://www.oras.org for more information.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.