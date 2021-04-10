SPONSORED: Trails End Is Open & Welcomes Back Community!
COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – After a long winter of being closed because of the COVID-19 restrictions, Trails End in Cook Forest has reopened and is welcoming back the community!
The restaurant is now open on Fridays and Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Trails End will have all their favorites including Grilled Prime Rib, Delmonico Steaks, Fish, Ribs, Burgers, Homemade Soups, and Desserts.
Seating is limited, so reservations are suggested. Call 814-927-8400.
Trails End will be open on Fridays and Saturdays only until Thursday, May 20, when they will reopen five days a week at 11:00 a.m.
They will be closed on Sundays and Mondays.
Susie, Missie, and all the Trails End Gang told exploreClarion.com, “We are anxious to welcome our customers back!”
Trails End Restaurant is located at 2738 Forest Road, Cooksburg, Pa.
For more information, visit their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/TrailsEndCookForest.
