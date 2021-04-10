PennDOT Announces Resurfacing Project on State Route 322

BROOKVILLE, Pa. – PennDOT District 10 is announcing a resurfacing project on State Route 322 in Union and Rose Townships and Brookville and Corsica Boroughs in Jefferson County from April 19 through September 24, 2021.

This project includes the resurfacing of a portion of State Route 322 to include milling of the existing surface, patching, paving, drainage, and guide rail updates, and other miscellaneous construction.

Traffic lane restrictions will be in place 7:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. with extended timeframes as necessary to complete daily scheduled work. Traffic will be managed with daylight flagging operations Monday through Friday throughout the project. The lane restrictions will be between the Jefferson County Line just East of Corsica to the Intersection of State Route 322/28 intersection at Brookville Boulevard.

For weekend work, there are two scheduled detours that will be scheduled on separate weekends. Closures will begin at 6:00 p.m. on Fridays until 6:00 a.m. on Mondays. The first weekend closure will take place from April 30 through May 2, 2021 to replace a crosspipe located at segment 60/0375. The second detour is not currently scheduled pending necessity/timeframe but will be for work on the Campbell Run bridge structure. Additional information will be provided once this closure is scheduled.

For the detour (scheduled and/or unscheduled emergency), motorists will use Interstate I-80 from the Corsica Exit #70 to the Brookville Exit #78.

Contractor Glenn O. Hawbaker of State College, PA is completing this $4,998,322.00 project.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

For information about infrastructure in District 10, including completed work and significant projects, visit www.penndot.gov/D10Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT District 10 news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties at www.penndot.gov/District10.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.