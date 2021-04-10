Pennsylvania Partners With Walgreens to Finalize Vaccination Efforts to Priority Populations in Congregate Care Settings

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Department of Human Services (DHS) Secretary Teresa Miller on Friday announced that Pennsylvania will partner with Walgreens to administer COVID-19 vaccinations to staff and residents of congregate care settings licensed by DHS that were not part of the federal Pharmacy Partnership Program.

This partnership expands Pennsylvania’s work with retail pharmacies to direct vaccines to congregate care settings like DHS- licensed community group homes and long-term care providers serving people with disabilities and older Pennsylvanians, helping ease access to vaccines for high-risk Pennsylvanians in Phase 1A of Pennsylvania’s vaccine plan.

“We are making progress getting vaccines into arms across Pennsylvania, and our partnerships established to ease access to vaccines for congregate and long-term care settings are ensuring that vulnerable Pennsylvanians and the people who care for them are receiving this crucial defense against COVID-19,” said Secretary Miller. “I want to thank Walgreens for its partnership and willingness to help us reach high-risk individuals served in our facilities. This work is keeping people who live and work in congregate settings – environments that we know have been challenged by this pandemic – safer from this virus and will help us save lives.”

This partnership with Walgreens is expected to vaccinate approximately 2,200 people living at 100 facilities currently scheduled through mid-April – helping Pennsylvania continue to directly target vaccine supply to congregate settings serving vulnerable populations as needs are identified.

Since December 2020, more than 6 million Pennsylvanians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including more than 1.9 million people over age 65. More than 2.2 million Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated. For more information on COVID-19 vaccinations, visit the Department of Health’s website.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, even if fully vaccinated. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

More information about vaccines administered through the work with Rite Aid and Walgreens is available here.

