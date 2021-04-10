 

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Perry Township Community Days Are Back

Saturday, April 10, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

43217433_1942796065782300_2446453778853920768_nPERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Organizers for Perry Township Community Days are seeking vendors for this year’s event that is scheduled for August 20 through August 22.

The event will be held at the Perry Township Firehall and grounds located at 73 Collier Road in Parker.

The kick-off will be on Friday, August 20, with town-wide sales, a jumble sale in the park, then an evening rabies clinic during the Pet Extravaganza.

Saturday’s highlights will include a 5k, softball tournament, kids and adult games, a big craft and vendor show, and a Chinese auction followed by a pre-sale pig roast.

Sunday, August 22, will conclude the event with a community church service and meal, a corn hole tournament, and an archeological artifacts speaker.

Vendor spaces are available for $10.00 for both Friday and Saturday events.

For more details, email [email protected] or call 814-227-7375.


