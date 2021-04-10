Gloria A. Eisenman, 77, of Strobleton passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family.

Born on January 3, 1944, in Clarion, PA, she was the daughter of Maurice and Catherine Hahn Licht.

Gloria was a 1962 graduate of North Clarion High School.

She was married on August 8, 1964, at St. Michael Church to James J. “Chick” Eisenman and he preceded her in death on December 21, 2012.

She was a member of St. Michael Church in Fryburg.

Gloria retired from Womeldorf Trucking in Reynoldsville.

She enjoyed playing cards and dominoes with her grandchildren, completing puzzles, and playing solitaire on her tablet. She loved Elvis, chocolate and a cold beer. Gloria never missed her daily episode of Days of Our Lives. She loved a good campfire and having people around her, friends were always welcome and became family. She was a 25 year cancer survivor.

She was a member of the Red Hatters of Venus.

She is survived by her children: Lori Schill and husband Dan of Venus; Lisa Luben and husband Rick of Oil City; James “Butch” Eisenman Jr. and wife Shelli of Strobleton. Grandchildren surviving include: Bruce Schill, Matt Schill and wife Kelsey; Marcus Chase and wife Beth, Chelsea Chase, Chance Chase, Chandler Chase, Leah Shook and husband Ray, Shawn Luben and girlfriend Sylvia, Nicole Luben and boyfriend Jim, and Hunter, Kirin, Ian, and Conner Bean. Great-grandchildren include Oliver Schill, Ethan and Abby Chase, Maleigha and Maddox Chase, and Ellie Shook. She is survived by a brother, Clyde Licht and his wife Carole and also numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her siblings Rose, Maurice “Jun”, Clete, Charles “Dick”, Helen, Doris, Grace, Russ, and Mary Kay and her doggie Rusty.

Friends will be received at the Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg on Monday, April 12, 2021, from 5-8 pm.

Mass of a Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Tuesday at April 13, 2021, in St. Michael Church with Rev James Power presiding.

Interment will be in the Cedarview Memorial Cemetery following the mass.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

