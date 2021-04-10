 

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Pickup Crashes into Utility Pole in Clarion Borough

Saturday, April 10, 2021 @ 05:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

64BBAAB9-11DD-4472-A788-1311A0BBCC49CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A pickup crashed into a utility pole in Clarion Borough early Saturday morning.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that the accident was called in at 1:32 a.m. on Saturday, April 10.

The collision happened at 136 Liberty Street in Clarion Borough.

ECA983C6-CA78-42C8-A327-94E76F8F4B9E

Clarion Borough Police, Clarion Fire & Hose Co., and Clarion Hospital Ambulance Service were called to the scene.

The scene was cleared at 2:35 a.m.

It is unknown if there were any injuries.

No additional details are available at this time.

7CB1BCF4-FBCC-4659-B374-F7D569573671

EC7FB0E9-CA79-4AB3-8B62-C592FC40A88A


