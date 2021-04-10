Pickup Crashes into Utility Pole in Clarion Borough

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A pickup crashed into a utility pole in Clarion Borough early Saturday morning.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that the accident was called in at 1:32 a.m. on Saturday, April 10.

The collision happened at 136 Liberty Street in Clarion Borough.

Clarion Borough Police, Clarion Fire & Hose Co., and Clarion Hospital Ambulance Service were called to the scene.

The scene was cleared at 2:35 a.m.

It is unknown if there were any injuries.

No additional details are available at this time.

