A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Isolated showers before 8am, then isolated showers after 5pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Scattered showers, mainly between 7pm and 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night – Isolated showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

