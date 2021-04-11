All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Korean War Veteran Joe Summerville
Joe Summerville served our country in the United States Navy.
Name: Joseph E. Summerville
Born: January 9, 1933
Died: January 28, 2021
Hometown: Rimersburg, Pa. (and Everett, Pa.)
Branch: U.S. Navy
Joe Summerville graduated from Union Joint High School in Rimersburg in 1950.
Following graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy as an aviation machinist mate (AD3) during the Korean War from 1950 to 1953.
He was laid to rest at Everett Cemetery.
Click here to view a full obituary.
