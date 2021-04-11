 

Animal Cruelty Charge Filed Against Oil City Woman Accused of Giving Cat Amphetamine Crusted Straw to Chew On

Sunday, April 11, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

shutterstock_608376650-cuffsOIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman is facing animal cruelty and drug-related charges after reportedly admitting to police that she gave her cat a straw crusted with amphetamine residue to chew on.

Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 59-year-old Christie Lee Starkey.

According to a criminal complaint, around 3:14 a.m. on April 5, Oil City Police were dispatched to a residence on Moran Street for a report of a woman locked out of her apartment after a dispute with her son.

At the scene, police met with Christie Starkey, who reported that her son had locked her out of her apartment and was refusing to open the door.

According to the complaint, Housing Authorities then came and unlocked the apartment, and Starkey gave police her permission to search the apartment for her son. However, he was not located in the apartment.

While checking the apartment, officers observed, in plain view, multiple items of drug paraphernalia, including a tree pattern case with an open-top, a pink smoking bong, a red straw with white residue, and a blue butane lighter. Next to those items, they noticed a makeup case with a crushed-up blue powder and a blue pill, later identified as Alprazolam, a schedule four controlled substance. Police also observed a clear smoking bong with a skull sticker on a side table, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, another red straw with white powder residue was found in the bedroom, and Starkey told police she gives her cat the straw to chew on.

All of the items of paraphernalia were seized, and the straws both tested positive for amphetamines, the complaint states.

The following charges were filed against Starkey through Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on April 7:

– Cruelty to Animals, Misdemeanor 2
– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor
– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on May 26 with Judge Fish presiding.


