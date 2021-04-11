Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Brooke Bauer’s Sugar Cookie Bars

This delectable dessert will melt in your mouth!

Ingredients

Bars

2 1/4 cup flour



1 tbs. cornstarch1 tsp. salt1 cup sugar2 eggs1 cup butter at room temperature1 1/2 tsp. vanilla1/2 tsp. almond extract

Icing (simply combine ingredients)

5 tbs. Crisco

5 tbs. milk

~1/2 bag powdered sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease 9×13 pan.

-In mixing bowl, combine flour, cornstarch, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.

-Cream butter and sugar.

-Add eggs, vanilla, almond extract.

-Add flour mixture.

-Spread into pan.

-Bake 14-16 minutes until just puffy.

-Let cool before frosting. Enjoy!

