BREAKING NEWS: Firefighters Battle Early Morning House Fire in Elk Township

ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County coroner was dispatched to the scene of a house fire in Elk Township on Sunday morning.

Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker confirmed to exploreClarion.com that he was called to the scene of a residential fire on Buckhorn Road in Elk Township, Clarion County.

Shingledecker stated that he “was unable to give any specifics due to the ongoing investigation.”

Firefighters were called to the scene at 5:03 a.m. on Sunday, April 11.

Shippenville Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department, Shippenville Ambulance Service, Knox Volunteer Fire Department, Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department, Strattanville Volunteer Fire Department, and St. Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared at 12:05 p.m.

No other information is available at this time.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.