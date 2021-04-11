Gary Earl Dinger, 70, of Fairmount City, passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021, at his home.

Born June 23, 1950, in Brookville, he was the son of the late Lemuel Earl and Mable May (Dinger) Schrecengost.

Gary worked at Overdorf Mechanicals and was a member of the Hawthorn Rod and Gun Club. He enjoyed hunting with his nephew Darren Smith, fishing, mowing, car watching from his porch, and going to the racetrack. Gary was well loved in the New Bethlehem community.

He is survived by a daughter, Melissa Cordwell and her husband, Norman, of Fairmount City; two grandchildren, Angela Berger and her husband, Norman, of Reynoldsville and Adam Cordwell of Fairmount City; two brothers, Roger Dinger of Rochester Mills, Clifford Schrecengost of Butler; two sisters, Joyce Kohler of, Butler, and Louise Ortz, of Fairmount City; two brothers-in-law, Jimmie Troup of Mayport and Tom Troup of Fairmount City; and two sisters-in-law, Ruthie Adams of Hawthorn and Laura Bish, of New Bethlehem, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Shirley C. Guthrie Dinger, he was preceded in death by two great grandchildren twins; six brothers, Fred, Richard, Henry, Charlie, David and Clair; five sisters, Savilla, Grace, Bessie, Ellie and Loretta; and brothers-in-law, Robert “Bob” Troup, John Troup and Billie Joe Troup.

Friends will be received Monday, April 12, 2021, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 13, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Anthony Rosario Adams officiating.

Gary would want you to come as you are, he wasn’t a suit and tie kind of guy.

Interment will take place in the Hawthorn Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

