Say What?!: Knoxville Man Breaks World Record With Funko Pop! Collection

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – A massive collection of Funko Pop! figures recently earned a Guinness World Record for a Tennessee man.

Knoxville resident David Mebane collection totals 7,095 different toys.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.