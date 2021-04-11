 

Strattanville Woman Accused of Hitting, Scratching Victim During Dispute

Sunday, April 11, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-day-timeSTRATTANVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a Strattanville woman who allegedly struck and scratched a victim during a dispute on Thursday night.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 50-year-old Crystal Renee Zacherl.

According to a criminal complaint, around 7:10 p.m. on Thursday, April 8, Crystal Zacherl and a known female victim got into an argument that turned physical at a location on Pine Street in Strattanville, Clarion County.

During the argument, Zacherl struck the victim in the face causing swelling and a laceration on her lip. The victim also had scratches and bruises on her arm from being struck and scratched during the altercation, the complaint states.

Zacherl was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 10:45 p.m. on April 8, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 3
– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

She is currently free on $1,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. on May 18 with Judge Quinn presiding.


