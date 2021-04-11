Residential Garage Destroyed by Fire in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A residential garage in Clarion Township was destroyed by a fire that occurred on Saturday evening.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that the call for a structure fire on Hartman Road was called in at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 10.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company #1, Limestone Volunteer Fire Department, and Clarion Hospital Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared at 10:15 p.m.

