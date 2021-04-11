 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Residential Garage Destroyed by Fire in Clarion Township

Sunday, April 11, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

76CB2FF4-04FB-45B4-B164-3FC1F5CEBFF6CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A residential garage in Clarion Township was destroyed by a fire that occurred on Saturday evening.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that the call for a structure fire on Hartman Road was called in at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 10.

2B9A27B9-9B23-41B4-99D9-1508DCBAE06A

AD1ACAD9-649A-4F8D-B867-72E569204D37

Clarion Fire & Hose Company #1, Limestone Volunteer Fire Department, and Clarion Hospital Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared at 10:15 p.m.

5690637A-EA82-4354-B772-85C36DF876CB

3F568A6F-B5CB-4F84-BA06-7B82C86478D2

4DD8EE19-76EF-4742-9B7C-4F562A07EBC9


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.