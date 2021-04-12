A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 58. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Showers likely, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday – Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night – Scattered showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

