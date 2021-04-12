 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Amber Alert Issued for Abducted Toddler

Monday, April 12, 2021 @ 12:04 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

Amber-Alert2PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (ETY) – An Amber Alert issued Monday for a two-year-old boy last seen on Friday has been canceled after the child was found safe.

According to information released by the Pennsylvania State Police, an Amber Alert issued for two-year-old Byron McDonald (pictured above left) has been canceled.

Police say Byron McDonald was found safe.

State police did not provide any further information on the circumstances.

The young boy had been reported to have been last seen around 1:30 p.m. on April 9 in the area of 2500 North Bancroft Street in Philadelphia and was believed to have been abducted by 28-year-old Byron McDonald II (pictured above right).


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.