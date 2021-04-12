Amber Alert Issued for Abducted Toddler

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (ETY) – An Amber Alert issued Monday for a two-year-old boy last seen on Friday has been canceled after the child was found safe.

According to information released by the Pennsylvania State Police, an Amber Alert issued for two-year-old Byron McDonald (pictured above left) has been canceled.

Police say Byron McDonald was found safe.

State police did not provide any further information on the circumstances.

The young boy had been reported to have been last seen around 1:30 p.m. on April 9 in the area of 2500 North Bancroft Street in Philadelphia and was believed to have been abducted by 28-year-old Byron McDonald II (pictured above right).

