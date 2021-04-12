Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Banana Pudding

Layer in a trifle bowl for a pretty presentation!

Ingredients

3 cups whole milk

2 cups half-and-half cream



6 large egg yolks1-1/2 cups sugar1/2 cup cornstarch1 teaspoon salt3 tablespoons butter, softened2 teaspoons vanilla extract1 package (12 ounces) vanilla wafers4 medium bananas, sliced1 carton (12 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawedCaramel sundae syrup, optional

Directions

-In a large heavy saucepan, bring milk and cream to a simmer. In a bowl, whisk together egg yolks, sugar, cornstarch, and salt. Whisk a small amount of hot milk mixture into egg yolk mixture; return all to the pan, whisking constantly.

-Bring to a gentle boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in butter and vanilla. Cool 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

-Line bottom of a 3-qt. trifle or other glass bowl with half of the vanilla wafers; cover with half the banana slices followed by half the pudding. Repeat layers. Press plastic wrap onto the surface of pudding; refrigerate until cold. Just before serving, remove plastic and top with whipped topping. If desired, serve with caramel syrup.

