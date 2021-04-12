Clarion County Reports 27 New COVID-19 Cases Since Friday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 27 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, April 9.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 2,907, and the death toll remains at 88.

Neighboring Forest County reported no new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths, leaving the county’s total number of cases at 1,397 and the death toll at 21.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., April 12, there were 3,088 additional positive cases of COVID-19, in addition to 3,362 new cases reported Sunday, April 11, for a two-day total of 6,450 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,075,424.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

04/12/21 – 3,088

04/11/21 – 3,362

04/10/21 – 4,882

04/09/21 – 5,048

04/08/21 – 4,746

04/07/21 – 4,643

04/06/21 – 4,255

LOCAL REGION – New Cases Since Friday

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 5325 47 5372 120 Butler 15797 124 15921 390 (1 new) Clarion 2880 27 2907 88 Clearfield 7526 81 7607 130 Crawford 6750 37 6787 145 Elk 2671 16 2687 37 Forest 1397 0 1397 21 Indiana 5537 51 5588 164 Jefferson 3060 17 3077 91 McKean 3241 13 3254 66 Mercer 8691 67 8758 250 Venango 3597 19 3616 90 Warren 2358 20 2378 99

There are 2,460 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 516 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,800 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the moving average of number of hospitalized patients has started to increase.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 2 – April 8 stood at 9.5%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, April 10 there were 3 new deaths and as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, April 11, there was 1 new death identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 25,406 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1, and the commonwealth is using it for a special initiative involving educators. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Vaccine highlights

According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, April 12, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 38.9% of its eligible population, and the state ranks 11th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, April 12, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Vaccine providers have administered 6,411,940 total vaccine doses as of Monday, April 12.

2,401,825 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 87,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,832,366 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

4,234,191 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 7,180,370 doses will have been allocated through April 17:

296,620 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.



303,110 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, we have administered 6,411,940 doses total through April 12:

First/single doses: 4,234,191 administered



Second doses: 2,177,749 administered

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, even if fully vaccinated. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 137,138 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,232,867 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 69,848 resident cases of COVID-19, and 14,460 cases among employees, for a total of 84,308 at 1,582 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 12,990 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 26,909 of the total cases are among health care workers.

While vaccine supply from the federal government remains limited, the Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.