Clarion Hospital Reports 13 New COVID-19 Cases

Monday, April 12, 2021 @ 12:04 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

image2CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported 13 new positive COVID-19 cases since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Friday, April 9, 2021.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update April 12, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital
Total tests thru 4/11/2021: 12,741
Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 10,780
Positives: 2,034

Butler Memorial Hospital
Total tests thru 4/11/2021: 44,362
Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 17,508
Positives: 3238*
*approximately 6 results pending.

Hospital Inpatients as of 4/12/2021, 9:00 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 3 patients. 1 suspected. 2 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 24 patients. 2 suspected. 22 confirmed. 4 ICU.

Department of Health Reporting: Butler Memorial Hospital reported one death 04/09/2021 and one death on 04/11/2021.

Vaccine

– BHS Vaccine scheduling is OPEN, schedule today.

– Effective Tuesday, April 13, Pennsylvania will open vaccine eligibility for everyone 16 and older, which the state is referring to as “universal adult eligibility.”

– The vast majority of patients sick enough to be admitted for COVID-19 have not been vaccinated.

– Anybody may now register and receive the vaccine.

– COVID-19 continues to spread in the community. Encourage family, friends, coworkers, and neighbors to get vaccinated.

– Go to www.butlerhealthsystem.org or www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus for further information.

· Always:

– Wear a mask.

– Maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.

– Avoid events and gatherings. They contribute to and cause community spread.

– Cover your mouth and nose when in public spaces. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes.

– If you feel sick, stay home.

Specimen Collection Sites

The specimen collection site in Clarion is at the Health Complex Building, 1st Floor, 24 Doctors Lane, Suite 100, Clarion.

The specimen collection site in Butler is at 304 Delwood Road, Butler.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.


