David Richard Marchand, Age 87, of Shippenville, PA, passed away at his home Saturday, April 10, at 4:35 AM. He was surrounded by his adoring family.

Born September 8, 1933, on a farm in Atkinson, IL, he was the son of Francis and Florence Marchand. He was a graduate of Annawan, IL, high school and went on to proudly serve his country in the U. S. Navy during the time of the Korean War. Following his service, he completed Bacherlor’s and Master’s degrees in Mathematics at Western Illinois University.

Dave was the father of 7 children with Rose DeCraene and later married Carolyn Brown. He spent his remaining years married to Yevgeniya Krachko formerly of Ukraine in 2004. In 1969 he moved his family from Kent, Connecticut to a small farm in Fryburg, PA.

Besides his family, the greatest joy of Dave’s life was teaching mathematics. He taught high-school mathematics for over 26 years with 20 years at Clarion Limestone High School, leaving as chair of the mathematics department in 1984. He would go on to serve as an assistant professor of mathematics for ten more years at Clarion University. After a brief “retirement” in 1994, he returned to teaching mathematics at multiple institutions including Slippery Rock University, University of Pittsburgh Bradford, Randolph-Macon College, and others, teaching his last class in 2011. Dave always considered himself truly blessed to have the opportunity to work with so many talented students. His classes were known for high levels of energy, clarity, and student interaction.

Dave was very active in the mathematics education community. He authored/co-authored eleven publications and delivered over seventy professional presentations. He held a variety of positions in several professional organizations, the most significant of which included presidencies in the Pennsylvania Council of Mathematics, Pennsylvania Council of Supervisors of Mathematics, and the Mathematics Council of Western Pennsylvania.

During his career, Dave’s work was recognized with seven distinguished service awards and multiple consultantships. His greatest honor was a named scholarship given to students for several years at Clarion Limestone High School.

In addition to teaching, Dave enjoyed several other hobbies including farming, gardening, and sports. He was particularly proud of his alfalfa and corn fields, especially when he was told he would never be able to grow alfalfa on his farm. After a brief stint as a college baseball coach in Kent, CT, he coached high-school sports for several years. He enjoyed performing in musicals, plays, and several church choirs. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and an annual fishing pilgrimage with his children, grandchildren, brother Dennis, and his best friend Clyde Salzmann. He was very proud of his service with his fellow brothers from the Knights of Columbus in which he earned his fourth degree. He was an excellent ballroom dancer. Before his physical health declined, he was a regular volunteer at Charitable Deeds events for the poor and less fortunate. He was a regular contributor to numerous charities.

Throughout his teaching career, Dave was constantly involved in numerous carpentry projects, primarily with his sons. He was most proud of building the family’s entire farm with his own two hands and those of his wife and children, all but the masonary work. He also built the first known big-timber passive solar home in western Pennsylvania in the early 80’s. Friends and family always acknowledge Dave as an exceptionally hard worker. During the time on his family farm, he was often seen helping his neighbors plant, raise, and harvest their own crops, usually with his kids in tow.

As an avid life-long Chicago Cubs and Bears fan, Dave considered himself fortunate to see each of them finally win a championship in his lifetime.

Dave is survived by five sons and one daughter. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and four step-children. He was preceded in death by one son, two sisters, one brother, and his best friend Clyde Salzmann. In addition to the love and support of his family, he wanted to recognize his step-son who brought him great joy later in life.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Heavenly Gaits Therapeutic Riding Center or Charitable Deeds. The family extends its deepest gratitude to Home Hospice, the Veterans Association, and the Home Nursing Association for the kind care for their father during his final days and throughout his struggles with dementia later in life.

Dave touched the lives of many people over the years, and the family wishes they could share all the wonderful memories with each and every one of you. However, because of the current Covid pandemic, and for the safety of everyone, this will not be possible. The family would like to invite those closest to Dave to attend his visitation on Saturday, April 17, at St. Michael Church in Fryburg from 9:30 am to 11:30 am. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:30 am at St. Michael Church with Rev James Power presiding. Burial will follow the Mass in St. Michael Cemetery.

