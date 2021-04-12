 

Details Released on Crash That Injured Two in Paint Township

Monday, April 12, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

C7EBEF3F-790B-4B7D-AD87-CAB60AF37833PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred last week at the intersection of US 322 and State Route 66 in Paint Township.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 6:09 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6, on Route 322 at its intersection with State Route 66, in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Police say 51-year-old Loriann Shapiro, of Knox, was operating a 2007 Jeep Liberty, traveling east on Route 322, when she ran a steady red traffic signal at the intersection with State Route 66.

Shapiro’s vehicle then struck a 2013 Ford F-150, operated by 59-year-old Theodore J. Schwab, of Apollo, that was traveling south on State Route 66.

AB4C43B2-5ED3-4356-86EF-124B47A005C4

Both drivers and a passenger in Schwab’s vehicle, identified as 57-year-old Lisa A. Schwab, of Apollo, were using seat belts.

Theodore Schwab and Lisa Schwab both suffered suspected minor injuries but were not transported.

Shapiro was not injured.

Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Ambulance Service also assisted at the scene.

Shapiro was cited for a traffic control signal violation.


