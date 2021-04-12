Man Airlifted Following Motorcycle Crash on Route 949

HEATH TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A motorcyclist was airlifted to UPMC Altoona on Saturday afternoon following a crash on State Route 949.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident happened around 1:42 p.m. on April 10, on State Route 949, at Spring Creek Road, in Heath Township, Jefferson County.

Police say 59-year-old Karlton M. Palmer, of Ridgway, was operating a 2006 Suzuki Boulevard S50 motorcycle traveling south on State Route 949 and attempting to negotiate a left turn when he lost control of the vehicle.

Palmer then fell off of the vehicle and off of the west berm into a parking lot area. The vehicle slid to the west berm and came to a final rest, facing south.

Palmer suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported to UPMC Altoona via Jefferson County EMS and STAT MedEvac.

The motorcycle sustained minor damage.

Sigel Volunteer Fire Department, Sigel Fire Station 2, and East Main Towing also assisted at the scene.

Palmer was cited for a speed violation.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.