Clarion Prison Board Discusses Planned Clarion Hospital July 1 Halt of Baby Deliveries



CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Prison Warden Jeff Hornberger questioned how the prison would deal with pregnant female inmates in light of a decision that effective July 1, 2021, all deliveries will be at Butler Memorial Hospital instead of Clarion Hospital.

(Pictured: Butler Health Services will be opening a new state-of-the-art medical office building at Trinity Point in Monroe Township, Clarion County, offering enhanced, comprehensive women’s services.)

”I just wanted to point one thing out,” said Hornberger at Thursday morning’s meeting of the prison board of inspectors. “We do, from time to time, have some pregnant females incarcerated. Soon, Clarion Hospital will not be delivering any more babies down at the hospital. So, we are going to have to decide what we’re going to do with those types of inmates. If we do have somebody to go into labor, which has happened before, we either have to send them to UPMC, DuBois, or Butler. We will have to come up with some sort of condensed plan for that because I don’t believe we’re going to have anything in Clarion County that does it like that.”

Hornberger said that while it has only been a handful of inmates over the years in that condition, his biggest fear is he doesn’t want to have to transport somebody 45 minutes away when they’re in labor.

Hornberger said he also works closely with Courts and Probation.

“We’ve had them call at two o’clock in the morning saying somebody went into labor. Can we work something out?”

Meanwhile, a question and answer page on the Butler Health Services website states:

“After thoughtful consideration, it was determined that Butler Memorial Hospital’s maternity unit would be the best location to provide maternity and newborn care. BHS Butler Memorial Hospital offers 24/7 on-site pediatric hospitalist, 24/7 on-site anesthesiology care for labor pain management, midwifery care, the option for some women who have had a previous cesarean delivery to have a trial of labor. It has been nationally recognized by News Week as a top maternity hospital in the country. For a video tour or complete information on the maternity care provided at Butler visit BHSWomensCare.org.”

In the summer of 2021, a new state-of-the-art medical office building located in Monroe Township at Trinity Point will be opening offering enhanced, comprehensive women’s services all in one convenient location, according to Butler Health Services.

The three-story building will house Butler Health System Women’s Care physicians, offer 3D mammography, Bone Density (DEXA) testing, women’s ultrasound, and more. Other services important to our community will be available at this location, as well including high-end imaging and lab, expanded comprehensive Cardiology services and pulmonary services, a healthy café, and a place to educate and partner with our community members on their personal journey toward health and wellness.

Butler Health Services is also planning an additional building that includes a gymnasium, a conference room, a restaurant, and men’s and women’s restrooms.

In addition to approving construction plans and related parking lot for the development of the former Barnes Technology Center on November 18, 2020, the Clarion County Planning Commission on February 17, 2021, approved a preliminary land development request from Clarion Healthcare Systems, Inc.

“What they wish to add now is a one-story building condition on the north side of the building with a first-floor footprint of 1,915 square feet,” said County Engineer Kevin Reichard at the meeting.

“They also wish to add one more parking area on the West end of the building that is 3,823 square feet with 11 new parking spaces.”

The building plans include a gymnasium, a conference room, a restaurant, and men’s and women’s restrooms.

