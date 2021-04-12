 

SPONSORED: Why Should You Refinance?

Monday, April 12, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Clarion Federal Credit Union - Sponsored Content

Clarion Credit Union Photo CroppedCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – We hear the words: Refinance. Historically Low Rates. Lower Your Rate. Shorten the Term of Your Loan. But, what does it mean? How do you do it?

Clarion Federal Credit Union isn’t a stranger when it comes to helping members out.

Clarion FCU has been ranked #1 in the state of Pennsylvania for 3+ years by helping and giving back to members, and we want to help you when it comes to making a decision to refinance.

The word Refinance simply means taking out a new loan to pay off your existing/current loan. Refinancing your loan from another lender with Clarion FCU can lower your interest rate, decrease your monthly payment, or pay your loan off faster.

What Can I Refinance?

The answer is Everything.

Any loan can be refinanced no matter how long you’ve had the loan.

Clarion FCU specializes in:

Mortgages
Home Equity
Auto Loans
Side by Side/UTV
Personal Loans
Credit Card Debt

I’ve Struggled With My Credit Score and Entered a High Interest Loan, Can I Still Refinance?

The answer is Yes!

If you’ve had your loan for six months, you could potentially refinance into a lower interest loan.

How Do I Refinance?

The answer is simple:

Clarion FCU will do the work for you.

You can start the process by filling out an easy and convenient loan application:

Online at: www.clarionfcu.org

or stop in and see us at one of our three locations: Clarion, Brookville, or Cranberry.

Clarion FCU is committed to the community and members we serve. We want to save you money and help educate people to get them on the path to financial wellness.

Contact us today to see how we can help lower your rate and get the money you deserve back into your pocket.

Clarion Branch – 814-226-5032
Brookville Branch – 814-715-7160
Cranberry – 814-670-0659

MEET THE STAFF:

Clarion Branch:

Dana McCauley

Dana McCauley

Gina Reinhardt

Gina Reinhardt

Amber Hughes

Amber Hughes


Brookville Branch:

Annette Wielock – not pictured

Shannon Otte

Shannon Otte


Cranberry Branch:

Jennifer Hughes

Jennifer Hughes


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc.

