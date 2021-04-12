Prison Board Approves Revised Return of Visitation & Work Release

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A limited visitation policy is back in operation at the Clarion County Jail.

Clarion County Warden Jeff Hornberger on Thursday morning told members of the prison board of inspectors that the resumption of a visitation policy was approved by an email vote last week. The revised visitation policy allows each prisoner 10-minute visits once a week.

“It’s going well so far,” Hornberger said. “I’m not really happy that it is just a 10-minute visit, but 10 minutes is better than zero minutes at all. In the future, I would like to extend that back to our old policy of 30 minutes, but I think we’re just a little too early in the game right now.”

In addition, a new virtual visit is expected to start on April 13. The inmate is given an iPad-like device to receive live video and audio from visitors. Inmates are charged per minute for the video service and similar to telephone arrangements. Charges for the 30-minute virtual visit are one cent less per minute than the rate charged for telephone calls. Profits from the service are deposited in the prison commissary account.

“Some of these people haven’t had face-to-face time with their loved ones for a long time because of COVID-19 safety precautions,” Hornberger said.

The re-institution of work release programs was also approved at the meeting.

An inmate must be sentenced in court for a work-release program that is acceptable to Clarion County.

“I think work release is an important part of the sentencing options,” Common Pleas Court Judge Sara Seidle-Patton said. “I wouldn’t want to see us putting roadblocks in the way.”

“We don’t have any issues with the work release program as long as a person is fully vaccinated prior to going out to work,” Hornberger said. “That way they will be protected, and the facility will be protected.”

Another sign of loosening COVID-19 safety restraints was the opening of plea and sentence court as face to face.

According to Hornberger, cases of inmates at the jail had been adjudicated remotely. Hornberger said he thought that even the inmates were excited and looking forward to just getting out of the jail for a while.

The Court, according to Seidle-Patton, will maintain a staggered schedule to reduce the number of people in the courtroom at one time. She hopes to restart jury trials in May and admitted there is a backlog of cases.

Board members approved the replacement of a county jail kitchen dishwasher that had been in service for 27 years. Performance Foodservice was awarded the contract with a low bid of $13,500.00.

The purchase of additional email licenses through Azure Information Protection Plan Premium One and Defender for Office 365 Plan 1 was awarded at a cost of $1,937.74.

Both the dishwasher and additional email licenses are funded by the prison commissary fund.

