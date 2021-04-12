Ruth M. McElroy, 90, of Chicora, formerly of Emlenton, passed away early Saturday morning, April 10, 2021, at the Chicora Medical Center.

Ruth was born in Big Bend, Scrubgrass Township, Venango County, on October 14, 1930. She was the daughter of the late S. Charles and Orra B. Logue Murray. She was a 1948 graduate of Emlenton High School. Ruth was a member of Big Bend United Methodist Church and had attended the Karns City United Methodist Church. Ruth was a homemaker. In her earlier years, she worked as an aide in the Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District. Ruth enjoyed being a “snow bird”, traveling to Florida every winter for nearly 40 years.

Ruth was married at Big Bend United Methodist Church on August 12, 1952, to John E. Hughes. Mr. Hughes preceded her in death on July 5, 1969. She was also preceded in death by George Gotwalt who died from injuries he received in an accident shortly after their marriage. She was then married at the Karns City United Methodist Church on October 6, 1976, to Robert E. McElroy. Mr. McElroy preceded her in death on March 3, 2013.

Ruth is survived by her daughters, Kimberly Lorts and her husband, Buck, of St. George, UT, and Pamela Barlett and her husband, Allen, of Bruin; two grandchildren, Jennifer Hope Rose and Jonathan Barlett, as well as a number of nieces, and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husbands, Ruth was preceded in death by two brothers, G. Clair and Dale Murray; two sisters, Nettie Belle Berlin and Jean Sloan, as well as a number of brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Ruth’s family would like to give special thanks to the dedicated and loving family of workers at the Chicora Medical Center’s Vista wing.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home, Inc., 1204 Kerr Ave., Emlenton, from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday. A funeral service will follow from the funeral home at 3:00 p.m. with the Rev. Jim Lewis, pastor of the Karns City United Methodist Church, officiating. Interment will be in Big Bend Cemetery, Emlenton. Memorial contributions in Mrs. McElroy’s name may be made to the Karns City United Methodist Church: P.O. Box 89, Karns City, PA, 16041 or to the Big Bend United Methodist Church, PO Box 721, Emlenton, PA 16373. To send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.