Wilmer P. “Will” Wise, 85, of Franklin, Cranberry Township, died at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Tuesday evening, April 6, 2021.

He was born in Brookville, Jefferson County on November 24, 1935, to the late Byron Eugene and Dorothy Irene (Mottern) Wise.

Will was a 1953 graduate of Oil City High School. He later earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Clarion State Teacher’s College; a master’s degree and principal’s certification from Westminster College; and completed additional coursework from Edinboro University.

Mr. Wise served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea for eighteen months following the Korean War.

He was a longtime and active member of Grace United Methodist Church in Oil City where he sang in the choir and served several positions on various church committees.

Mr. Wise was a former member of the Oil City Rotary Club; and was a member and Past Master of the Petrolia Masonic Lodge #363.

Will enjoyed boating, camping, golfing, and traveling. He and his wife enjoyed many winters in Myrtle Beach.

Mr. Wise spent his entire career in education, working for the Oil City School District as a teacher, guidance counselor, and building principal. He retired in 1993.

He was married in Grace United Methodist Church in Oil City on June 20, 1959 to the former Arlene M. (Green), and she survives.

Also surviving are three sisters-in-law, Dora Wise of Erie, Dolores Sutliff and her husband Bill of Pittsburgh, and Priscilla Rexford and her husband Gene of Franklin; his godson, Gregg Peterson of Cranberry Township (Butler County); and numerous loving nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to his parents, Byron and Dorothy Wise, he was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Wise; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Roy and Hazel Green.

Visitation will be held Monday (April 12) from 4 – 8 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca (Masonic Lodge service conducted at funeral home Monday at 7:30 p.m.). Additional visitation will be held Tuesday (April 13) from noon until 12:45 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 100 Central Ave. in Oil City, where the funeral service will follow Tuesday at 1 p.m. with Rev. Byron Myers, church pastor, officiating.

Interment will follow in Shaw Farm Cemetery on Grandview Ave. in Oil City.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 100 Central Ave., Oil City, PA, 16301; Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main St., Seneca, PA, 16346; or to Precious Paws, P.O. Box 784, Franklin, PA, 16323.

To express online condolences to Will’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com .

