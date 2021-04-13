 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Tuesday, April 13, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Patchy dense fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday – Isolated showers between 11am and 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday – Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. West wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – Rain showers likely before 4am, then scattered rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday – Scattered showers before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday – Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.