A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Patchy dense fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday – Isolated showers between 11am and 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday – Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. West wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – Rain showers likely before 4am, then scattered rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday – Scattered showers before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday – Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

