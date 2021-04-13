Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Lemonade Icebox Pie

You’ll love the creamy smooth consistency this pie brings to the table!

Ingredients

1 – 8 oz. package cream cheese, softened

1 – 14 oz. can sweetened condensed milk



3/4 cup thawed lemonade concentrate1 – 8 oz. carton frozen whipped topping, thawedYellow food coloring, optional1 – 9-inch graham cracker crust

Directions

-In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and milk until smooth. Beat in lemonade concentrate. Fold in whipped topping and, if desired, food coloring. Pour into crust. Cover and refrigerate until set.

