Clarion County YMCA to Host Reset Challenge in April & May

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County YMCA is challenging the community to “hit the reset button” and get back to healthy living in spirit, mind, and body after a full year of pandemic lockdowns.

“It’s been a long year,” said Jesse Kelley, Clarion County YMCA Director. “The pandemic has taken its toll on our minds and bodies. This new challenge will change those habits you formed over the last year and help you get back on track with exercise and a new active routine.”

The Reset Challenge is focused on getting people back into the routine of regular exercise by working out, walking, swimming, kayaking, or just being active and requires at least 30 minutes of exercise five days a week for six weeks. A total of 150 minutes of exercise must be completed per week for six total weeks to complete the challenge. The challenge can be completed by anyone, including youth.

“The challenge is part of a Nationwide YMCA challenge. Many Y’s across the U.S. are participating. The focus is getting our nation healthy in spirit, mind, and body again,” said Kelley.

Participants can stop by the YMCA and fill out a button to record their progress at the Y. Exercise does not have to be done exclusively at the YMCA. There is no set start date, as challenge participants will start when they sign up. The challenge lasts six weeks from the day they begin.

Prizes will be awarded to multiple winners randomly. Gift cards for local businesses, YMCA swag including t-shirts, mugs, towels, and other items will be awarded in a drawing held in June for those that finish the challenge. To enter the drawing, challenge participants must be Y members.

The YMCA will be displaying the buttons inside during the challenge and hopes to see over 100 or more participants.

“We are excited to host the challenge and can’t wait to see how many lives change because people form new healthy habits,” said Kelley. “Even our staff have committed to 150 hours of exercise per week. Exercise has a positive effect on the brain. People who have been inactive over the last year will see a difference. It could be a life-changer.”

Kelley is the Clarion County YMCA Branch Director and has a background in wellness. The YMCA offers personalized wellness plans, free SmartStart sessions, and several classes to help Y members meet their goals.

Despite the pandemic, the YMCA remains a strong community hub for youth sports, adult sports, water exercise classes, youth swim lessons, senior classes, and social events, and more.

For More Information

For more information about the Clarion County YMCA and Y programs, please visit the YMCA website at www.oilcityymca.org, call 814-764-3400 and follow the Y on Facebook.

Hours

The Clarion County YMCA hours are Monday through Friday 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Saturdays 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Sundays 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. through Memorial Day.

