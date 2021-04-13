Clarion Native, CU Grad Continues Artistic Journey in Pittsburgh

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A passion for creativity led one Clarion native and Clarion University graduate to settle in Pittsburgh where he has continued to pursue both visual arts and music.

Seth McClaine grew up in the Clarion area and developed a love of art at a young age.

“I really started to become immersed in art in junior high and high school art classes,” McClaine told exploreClarion.com. “This is where I began to realize that I wanted to be an artist in some way.”

Over the years, he has spent a lot of time studying art and visiting museums which he attributes to the development and fine-tuning of his own art.

McClaine graduated from Clarion Area High School in 2000, then graduated from Clarion University in 2007 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts, after spending most of his time on his favorite medium.

“I started to really get into painting with oils and knew that I was a painter at heart and pursued that more than any other medium,” McClaine explained.

After finishing college, he took on some graphic design and web design jobs, but his passion for visual arts and painting remained. He continued to paint and has had a number of gallery shows over the years while also maintaining an online presence via social media and his Etsy shop.

When he moved to Pittsburgh, he found an opportunity to immerse himself in the world of art.

“I gravitated to the museums and the creativity that is everywhere in that world. I have always loved visiting museums and learning about the history of art and seeing other artist’s work.”

As a gallery attendant at the Warhol Museum, he worked at the admissions desk and also had the opportunity to work in the galleries. He also worked at the Mattress Factory and the Frick Pittsburgh, where he had similar job duties. Adding to his passion, he has had the opportunity to work at special events at all three museums.

“Having a museum job and especially being around so many famous and beautiful paintings was so inspiring.”

McClaine said he has a particular soft spot for the Impressionist paintings at the Carnegie Art Museum, which are of a style that he finds most similar to his own. And though the art of Andy Warhol is very different from his own style, McClaine noted he found it very inspiring, as well.

While McClaine enjoyed his museum jobs, he moved on after finding an opportunity with better pay and benefits, working in a medical-related accounts field.

“I do miss working in the museums, though, being around so much art and working with a lot of nice, creative people was a really great experience.”

Nevertheless, the change of jobs has not slowed him in his own artistic journey, as he has continued painting with oil on canvas, focusing primarily on cityscapes and landscapes.

“The cityscape paintings are inspired by my love of city life and all of the interesting architecture, lights, traffic, people, and other objects that can be found in the city. The beauty of nature and the love to be amongst that beauty is what inspires the landscape paintings. A lot of the details in the scenes that I paint have been reduced to basic shapes. Creating depth with light and shadows is very important to me in my art.”

McClaine said that he does commissioned paintings with subjects that vary widely, including portraits and imaginative scenes.

In addition to his artwork, McClaine has continued to pursue music, both writing original pieces and performing with the indie/pop/rock band Flashpoint Run, playing guitar and keyboard.

The band released their debut album “Worlds on Fire” in 2019 which included ten original songs. McClaine noted they are also working on writing and recording new songs for another upcoming EP release this year. Their music is available on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Youtube and their website, www.flashpointrun.com.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic stopped live performances for a time, Flashpoint Run will finally be performing live again at Flagstaff Hill in Schenley Park on May 8.

Looking to the future, McClaine says that he plans to continue painting and making music for the foreseeable future and hopes to show his paintings in more exhibitions.

“Hopefully, my art continues to develop, and my creativity can expand in the work I do.”

McClaine also has intentions to travel regularly with his wife, Cara.

