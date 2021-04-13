Crash Reported on Interstate 80 West in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency personnel responded to a crash that occurred on Interstate 80 westbound on Monday night.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that a call came in around 7:55 p.m. on Monday, April 12, reporting a two-vehicle accident near the 63 mile-marker on I-80 westbound.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company 1, Clarion-based State Police, and Clarion Hospital Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

No additional details are available at this time.

The scene was cleared around 8:07 p.m.

State Police in Clarion are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.