Crash Reported on Interstate 80 West in Clarion Township

Tuesday, April 13, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

IMG_7350CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency personnel responded to a crash that occurred on Interstate 80 westbound on Monday night.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that a call came in around 7:55 p.m. on Monday, April 12, reporting a two-vehicle accident near the 63 mile-marker on I-80 westbound.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company 1, Clarion-based State Police, and Clarion Hospital Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

No additional details are available at this time.

The scene was cleared around 8:07 p.m.

State Police in Clarion are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.


