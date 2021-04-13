Featured Local Job: Lead Carpenter and Helpers

Eric Kerr Contracting has an immediate opening for a lead carpenter and helpers to perform service in the manufactured housing industry.

Travel required with plenty of home time

Clean driving record required

We provide company truck, hotel, and daily per diem

Sign on bonus available to the right candidates

For more info call (814) 319-8036 or email resume to [email protected]

