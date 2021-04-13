Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Kronospan

Kronospan (Clarion Boards and Clarion Laminates) is looking for hard-working, dedicated individuals to join their team.

Kronospan is the world’s leading manufacturer of wood-based panels. Their products are used in everything from flooring and furniture to timber-framed houses. Their state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities are conveniently located on Route 322 in Shippenville, and are one of the area’s largest employers.

They are an Equal Opportunity Employer that provides a competitive wage and benefits package including medical, dental, vision, life and disability insurance, vacation, holiday, and 401K.

With their 12-hour rotating shifts, you are there a little longer, but less often.

Entry Level Production Employees

Their entry-level production employees are responsible for safely operating a forklift to move both raw material and finished goods throughout the production lines and warehouse. They will also band and label the finished product and prepare it for shipment. This position is required to work a 12-hour rotating shift.

Packagers

Packagers are responsible for setting up the insert and shrink wrap machines according to certain specifications. They are also responsible for monitoring product quality and will perform basic, routine equipment maintenance and cleaning of machinery and areas of responsibility. This position is required to work a 12-hour rotating shift.

Machine Operators

Short Cycle Press Machine Operators are responsible for safely and efficiently operating, via computers, equipment associated with a press and/or cross-cut saw. They are required to monitor the quality of product produced and assist maintenance personnel in troubleshooting, repair and/or preventative maintenance of equipment. This position is required to work a 12-hour rotating shift.

Flooring Machine Operators are responsible for manually changing tooling in accordance with joint specifications. They will also utilize computer software related to the operation of the line. They are required to monitor the quality of product produced and assist maintenance personnel in troubleshooting, repair and/or preventative maintenance of equipment. This position is required to work a 12-hour rotating shift.

Finishing/Packing Operator

The Finishing/Packaging Operator is responsible for the set-up, operation, maintenance, and cleaning of all finishing equipment. The operator also has the responsibility of ensuring that the quality of the product meets or exceeds the customer’s specifications both internal and external. This position is also responsible for the labeling, inventory, and putting away of all finished material in the proper warehouse location. This position is required to work a 12-hour rotating shift.

Utility Personnel

Utility Personnel are responsible for the upkeep, cleaning, and general maintenance of all areas of the plant, in particular the wood yard, utilizing hand tools and other equipment. This position is also responsible for the operation of the board breaker. The typical schedule is Monday through Friday with occasional weekends.

Industrial Maintenance Technicians

This position is responsible for ensuring the operation of machinery equipment by completing preventive maintenance requirements on engines, motors, pneumatic, hydraulic, conveyor systems, and production machines; following diagrams, sketches, operations manuals, manufacturer’s instructions, and engineering specifications; troubleshooting malfunctions. A strong background in mechanical and electrical maintenance is preferred.

For more information:

Call Kronospan at (814) 226-0851 ext 1101,

Email them at [email protected]

or visit their website at www.kronospan-worldwide.com (be sure to select “EN” for English)

Equal Opportunity Employer M/F/D/V

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.