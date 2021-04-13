Man Accused of Touching Himself in Front of Children

PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police are currently investigating an incident where a man allegedly touched himself intimately in front of children in Jefferson County.

Police say around 10:07 a.m. on April 1, a known male was observed at a location along US Route 322 near Iowa Road in Pine Creek Township, allegedly touching himself in an intimate manner as children walked past him.

Police then responded to the location and confronted the man.

According to police, the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

