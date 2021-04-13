PA ‘Pauses’ Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine After Blood Clotting Reports

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has directed all vaccine providers in the state to “pause” the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine until April 20, following six reports of blood clots after being given.

(Byline: Jamie Martines of Spotlight PA. Photo: Pennsylvania is temporarily suspending its use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after rare reports of people forming blood clots after receiving it. Photo credit: HEATHER KHALIFA/Philadelphia Inquirer)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration recommended the pause after six cases of blood clotting in the United States that occurred within one to three weeks of receiving the J&J vaccine. Those people were women between 18 and 48 years old.

So far, about 6.8 million people nationwide have received the J&J vaccine, which puts the odds of experiencing this side effect at more than one in a million, though health officials point out there could be more cases.

Health experts agree the coronavirus vaccines remain overwhelmingly safe and are critical to stopping the spread of the deadly disease.

The Wolf administration earmarked its initial doses of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine for teachers and other school staff. In addition to the Corrections Department, the state is now providing the vaccine to the Department of Human Services and those in the meat-processing industry.

It is not clear how many vaccine appointments throughout Pennsylvania will be postponed as a result, though some providers are giving people the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, instead. The move does not affect Pfizer or Moderna vaccine appointments.

This story will be updated.

