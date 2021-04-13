Rimersburg Woman Facing Charges for Driving Under the Influence With Juvenile Passengers

PORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Child endangerment and related charges have been filed against a Rimersburg woman who was caught driving under the influence of a controlled substance with two juvenile passengers in her vehicle.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 56-year-old Cheryl Leah Wright on April 9.

According to a criminal complaint, around 10;55 a.m. on March 10, Clarion-based State Police observed a silver Chevrolet sedan traveling south on State Route 66 in Porter Township, Clarion County, and discovered, through a query of the registration, the driver of the vehicle had a suspended license.

Police then initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle.

The driver, identified as Cheryl Leah Wright, appeared extremely agitated and made rapid, furtive movements consistent with the influence of a CNS (central nervous system) stimulant, according to the complaint.

The complaint states that Wright, who had two minor children in the rear seat of the vehicle, admitted she was using suboxone. She was then asked to step out of the vehicle for standardized field sobriety testing.

According to the complaint, Wright then showed signs of impairment during the tests. She was subsequently placed under arrest for driving under the influence and transported to the Clarion Hospital for a legal blood draw.

Later blood test results showed that her blood contained amphetamine and Buprenorphine, the complaint notes.

The following charges were filed against Wright through Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on April 9:

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Misdemeanor 1 (two counts)

– DUI: Controlled Substance – Schedule 2 or 3 – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor 1

– Drive While Operator Privilege Suspended or Revoked, Summary

A preliminary arraignment is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on April 28 with Judge Miller presiding.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.