Two People Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision on Route 338

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 338 on Friday afternoon.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 4:37 p.m. on Friday, April 9, on State Route 338 at its intersection with Knox Road, in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say 80-year-old Ruth Switzer, of Knox, was operating a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox, traveling west on Knox Road, when she entered into its intersection with State Route 338 before the intersection was clear and struck a 2019 Toyota Tacoma, operated by 60-year-old Michael R. Haller, of Allison Park, Pa.

Both units then pulled to a controlled stop off the roadway.

Both drivers and a passenger in Haller’s vehicle, identified as 57-year-old Marie A. Haller, of Allison Park, were using seat belts.

Both Michael Haller and Marie Haller suffered suspected minor injuries but were not transported.

Switzer was not injured.

Switzer was cited for a stop sign violation.

