Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight – A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. West wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain showers before 3am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 8am, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. West wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Sunday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

