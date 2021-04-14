AAA: Western PA Gas Prices Up Slightly; National Average Stabilizes

CLARION CO., Pa. – Gas prices in Western Pennsylvania are a penny higher this week at $3.000 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $2.896 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $3.099. The average in Jefferson County is $2.892.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.000

Average price during the week of April 5, 2021: $2.993



Average price during the week of April 13, 2020: $2.147

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.956 Altoona

$3.061 Beaver

$3.097 Bradford

$2.892 Brookville

$3.033 Butler

$2.896 Clarion

$2.959 DuBois

$3.062 Erie

$2.929 Greensburg

$3.078 Indiana

$2.995 Jeannette

$2.999 Kittanning

$2.998 Latrobe

$3.084 Meadville

$3.099 Mercer

$2.839 New Castle

$3.078 New Kensington

$3.099 Oil City

$3.026 Pittsburgh

$2.868 Sharon

$2.981 Uniontown

$3.099 Warren

$2.888 Washington

Trend Analysis:

After a wild March, Americans are seeing some stability at the pump. This is thanks in part to a small decrease in demand, cheaper crude prices, and an increase in refinery utilization. Today’s national average ($2.86) is one cent cheaper on the week, but more expensive on the month (+3 cents) and year (+$1.00). 40 states’ averages either increased or decreased by a penny or had no change at all this week.

At 84%, refinery utilization is at its highest measurement this year. This strong utilization rate, as measured by the Energy Information Administration (EIA), helped contribute to the addition of 4 million barrels of gasoline, pushing overall supply levels to 234.5 million barrels for the week ending April 2.

For the first time in nearly two months, crude oil prices last week held below $60/barrel for five straight days. The cheaper price is a positive indicator for more stability at the pump.

With a 1.25% decrease, demand dropped slightly to 8.7 million b/d. This is well above the 5.5 million b/d recorded one year ago, but still significantly lower than the 9.8 million b/d seen in early April 2019.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

