Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Dark Chocolate-Caramel Macchiato Pie

This impressive pie has the most amazing coffee flavor!

Ingredients

8 undipped biscotti cookies (about 6 ounces)

1/4 cup butter, melted

FILLING AND TOPPING:

1 package (8 ounces) softened cream cheese, divided

4 ounces dark chocolate candy bar, melted

1/4 cup strong brewed coffee, cooled

1 carton (12 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed, divided

4 ounces milk chocolate, melted

1/4 cup caramel sundae syrup

Shaved chocolate

Additional caramel syrup, optional

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Pulse biscotti in a food processor until fine crumbs form (about 1-1/4 cups). Add butter; pulse until blended. Press onto the bottom and up sides of a greased 9-in. pie plate. Bake until lightly browned, 8-10 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.

-Beat 4 ounces cream cheese until creamy. Gradually beat in melted dark chocolate and coffee until blended. Fold in 3/4 cup whipped topping. Spread in crust. Freeze until set, about 30 minutes.

-Beat remaining cream cheese until creamy. Gradually beat in melted milk chocolate until blended. Fold in 3/4 cup whipped topping. Spread over the first layer. Freeze until set, about 30 minutes.

-Place remaining whipped topping in a large bowl; fold in 1/4 cup caramel syrup. Spread over pie; top with shaved chocolate. Refrigerate until serving. If desired, drizzle with additional caramel syrup before serving.

