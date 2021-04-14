Clarion University Tennis Defeated by Edinboro at Home

CLARION, Pa. – The Golden Eagle tennis team hosted Edinboro in a PSAC West clash on Tuesday afternoon, with Clarion falling 7-0 to the Fighting Scots at Campbell Courts.

Clarion (0-4, 0-4 PSAC West) will face off with another conference foe in just 24 hours when they welcome Slippery Rock to Clarion.

The Fighting Scots captured the doubles point to start the match, though Alexis Strouse and Kali Aughenbaugh put up a solid fight in the No. 1 match in falling 6-2. That set up a strong singles showing for Edinboro as well. Hannah Schettler played a competitive second set in the No. 3 singles match, falling 6-0, 6-2 to Marina Zottele. Edinboro swept the singles session to complete the 7-0 win.

