Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Webco Industries
Webco Industries will be conducting open interviews for General Plant Production, Maintenance Technicians, Controls Technician, Tooling Technician!
Date: Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Time: 8:00 am – Noon
Location: Cranberry Mall (old JC Penney’s space), 6945 US-322, Cranberry, PA 16319
Minimum requirements:
Webco’s benefits package includes health; dental; vision; cancer; short-term disability; long-term disability; employee, spouse, and child life insurance; employee assistance program; 401(k) plan; educational reimbursement; paid holidays and vacation; training and development opportunities; profit sharing; prescription safety glasses; and free uniforms.
For more information and a complete list of openings visit: https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs?clientkey=FA1535D67F2CF68FC586A92C051C9744
